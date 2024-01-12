Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

