Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. 25,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 64,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDN. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $811.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.