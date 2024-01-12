Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

