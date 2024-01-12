Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $114.29 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $260.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

