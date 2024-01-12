Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$394.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$434.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3399694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. Insiders own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

