Equita Financial Network Inc. Invests $436,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.