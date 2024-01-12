Equita Financial Network Inc. Makes New $590,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

