Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.