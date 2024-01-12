Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.16%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

