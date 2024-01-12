Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

