Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 535.84%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.42 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

