ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $13.55 million and $366.26 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,966.37 or 1.00123215 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00238843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

