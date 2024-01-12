Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

