EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 191.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.