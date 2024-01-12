Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.83.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

