Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.39.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$46.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

In other news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Also, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

