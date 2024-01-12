Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

