Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.89.

FN opened at $188.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

