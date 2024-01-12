FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to “Buy” at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.93.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $250.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.