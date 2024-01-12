Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.95

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 23589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

