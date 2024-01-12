Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FDUS

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $566.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fidus Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.