Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OEF opened at $224.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

