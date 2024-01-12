Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,637,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 490,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

