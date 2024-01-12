Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

