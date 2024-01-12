Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $884,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

