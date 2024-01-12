Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $906,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

