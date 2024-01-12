Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $989,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $66.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

