Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,266,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 72,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPXL stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

