Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 362 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

CIBR opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

