First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

