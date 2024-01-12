First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.
First Financial Northwest Stock Performance
Shares of FFNW stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
