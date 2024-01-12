First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.