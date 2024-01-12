First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $532.40 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

