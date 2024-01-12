First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $136.39 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

