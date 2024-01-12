First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,941 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

