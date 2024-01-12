First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. owned about 0.05% of LG Display worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 101,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of LPL opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

