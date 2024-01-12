First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

