First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SO opened at $70.58 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

