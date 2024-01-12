First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.07 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on BCH

Banco de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.