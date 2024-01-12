First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,333 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,259 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

