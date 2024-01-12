First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 312 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

