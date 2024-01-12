First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $14.77 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

See Also

