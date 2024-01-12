First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 495.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

