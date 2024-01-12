First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 495.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $64.39.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.