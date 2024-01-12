FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

