Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.25.

NYSE FI opened at $136.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,788 shares of company stock valued at $42,158,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

