Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five9 by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

