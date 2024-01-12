FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $7,705.66 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.32527181 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,958.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

