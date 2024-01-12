FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $284.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.19.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

FLT opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $285.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

