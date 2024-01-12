Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

