Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $390.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

