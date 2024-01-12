Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMS. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

FMS stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

